Recommendations For Individuals Who Need To File Personal Bankruptcy

For most people, the concept of filing personal bankruptcy is something that evokes worry, uncertainty and even fear. The best way to combat those emotions and make a wise financial decision is to gain an understanding of precisely what the bankruptcy process entails for consumers. By using the tips and guidance in the article that follows, it is possible to approach bankruptcy with a fresh, well-informed perspective.

Keep your debts to a minimum prior to filing. If you are planning on filing for bankruptcy, don't run up your debts. Your recent history will be checked by judges and creditors, and if it is deemed that you are trying to cheat the system, you may not be able to wipe out those debts. You will be viewed most favorably, if you can demonstrate that you have changed your spending habits.

When it comes time for you to hire an attorney to deal with your bankruptcy, be sure to find one that has a ton of experience with personal bankruptcy. Learn about the charges you will have to pay, and how many of their associates will be working on your case.

You should look into and understand which debts are eligible to be written-off under bankruptcy. There are certain loans, such as student loans, that do not qualify. By understanding which debts you can write-off, you can make a better decision when trying to figure out if bankruptcy is the right choice for you.

Always be honest with the information you give about your finances. Do not hide any income or assets or go on a spending spree before filing for bankruptcy: the court will find out and will not have a positive opinion of you.

Don't charge up your credit cards knowing you are going to file bankruptcy, if you have already started the process or made recent purchases for luxury items. While this type of purchasing is still part of your "�debt,' it is likely that you'll still be responsible for repaying the money for those items. In most cases, what you are attempting to do is obvious.

Meet with many different attorneys before making any decision on one. To do this, you must start looking well in advance of when you need to file. If you wait until the last minute, you will not have the time to find an attorney that will give you good advice, and one that is easy to work with.

Be aware that there are two kinds of bankruptcy. There is Chapter 7, and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 can keep the filer from paying debts entirely. This option is generally for those that have debts so high or income that is so low that, they cannot afford a payment plan. Chapter 13 lets the filer get a payment plan so that they can repay all, or parts of their debt between three and five years.

Many times, when a debtor files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, their home can be protected. This is because of the homestead exemption. This exemption can protect the home, if the debtor owes below a certain threshold. Laws concerning this exemption do vary between states. Be sure to consult with a bankruptcy attorney before, assuming your home is safe from liquidation.

After your bankruptcy has been discharged, or finalized, a good way to begin re-building your credit is to obtain a pre-paid credit card. This type of card is usually available at your local bank. The card is secured by the amount of money you load onto it. You can not charge more than what you have loaded onto the card, so over-spending shouldn't be a problem. It works like a regular credit card, with monthly statements and payments. After you have kept this card in good standing for a period of time, you may be able to have it switched into a regular, revolving credit card.

Be honest. Don't try to hide debts or money, because if you are found out, your entire bankruptcy filing can be revoked, and you could face jail time. Just be honest about what your financial life is like, and your lawyer should be able to help you make smart choices.

A good personal bankruptcy tip is to be absolutely sure that you've gone through all of your options before you decide to file for bankruptcy. If the amount you owe is relatively small, you can always try to negotiate it by working through a credit counselor and making small payments.

Bankruptcy can get expensive, especially since you are considering it because you have no money! There are attorney fees, filing fees and other fees to consider. When interviewing prospective bankruptcy attorneys, try to find one who is willing to set up a payment schedule for his fees. There are some who will do this. Some will require some sort of collateral to guarantee payment. Before you agree to this, be sure the terms are clear and how re-payment will be made so that you don't risk losing something valuable.

Continue to pay certain bills. Once you file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, you won't receive any more collection calls, and you may cease to receive certain bills. Remember that you are still under obligation to pay for your 'secured possessions', such as your home or vehicle, or you may lose them.

Take note of any tip you found to be especially helpful here. Print a copy to keep on your desk as you prepare to file for personal bankruptcy. This will make it easy to benefit the most from the information learned here. It is the details that are missed that may hurt you the most, so be sure to be careful when filing.